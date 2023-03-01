Hoda Kotb handling family health matter

"TODAY" co-anchor Hoda Kotb has been away from the broadcast to handle a family health matter.

Craig Melvin shared an update with viewers on Wednesday.

“As for Hoda, we know some of you are wondering how she’s doing,” Melvin said. “We can tell you, Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter she’s been dealing with.”

"TODAY" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie also missed Wednesday’s broadcast, as she is out sick with Covid.

Savannah tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and left the anchor desk early. She did not appear on the show past 7:30 a.m. ET.

Sheinelle Jones gave viewers an update on Guthrie after she had left.

“Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a COVID test,” Jones said. “It came back positive. So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you.”

The "TODAY" hosts wished Guthrie a speedy recovery on Wednesday.

“We look forward to seeing (Hoda) and Savannah back here soon,” Jones said.