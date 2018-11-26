Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani and Rima Abdelkader

Some people in Houston may have some extra spending money for the holidays after an ATM mistakenly dispensed $100 bills in place of $10 bills on Sunday night.

A man went to the Bank of America ATM in the evening to withdraw cash, but instead of getting $20, the machine spit out a $100 bill, authorities told NBC affiliate KPRC.

After the man posted about it on social media, a crowd rushed to the bank machine, KPRC reported, adding that several arguments and even a few fights ensued among people in line at the ATM.

The bank machine dispensed the large bills for about two hours, deputies told KPRC. Officers were called to secure the ATM at around 11 p.m. local time, the Harris County Sheriff's Department said.

Bank of America said Monday that the error was caused by a vendor and that those who got additional money from the mishap can keep it.

"This was an incident at a single ATM in Houston caused when a vendor incorrectly loaded $100 bills in place of $10 bills," Bank of America said in a statement. "We have resolved the matter. Customers will be able to keep the additional money dispensed."

Bank of America did not give an estimate of how many people received the $100 bills in error or how much money was mistakenly dispensed.