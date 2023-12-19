Holly Marie Combs recalls ‘Charmed’ co-star’s apology 24 years after Alyssa Milano feud

Holly Marie Combs is peeling back the curtain on an apology she received from “Charmed” co-star Brian Krause almost a quarter of a century after they had a falling out.

On the second part of Shannen Doherty’s interview with Combs on Doherty’s “Let’s Be Clear” podcast, Combs told her former “Charmed” co-star that she didn’t want to be in the supernatural drama without Doherty, who wound up leaving the WB series in 2001 after its third season.

On last week’s episode, Doherty said she tried to visit Combs in the hospital when she had to undergo surgery, but their other co-star Alyssa Milano wouldn’t let her into the room, which led to a rift between Doherty and Combs, with further tension between Doherty and Milano. TODAY.com reached out to Milano after Doherty’s first podcast episode with Combs about the hospital incident and tension on set but did not get a response.

Alyssa Milano, Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs in "Charmed." Getty Images

In the second part of the interview, Combs talked about her issues with Milano and Krause that popped up at the end of that third season.

“Brian and she were dating at the time when this all went down, which, to me, us being completely oblivious, to me was the worst part, where it was all sort of part of this plan that was happening and unfolding over months,’ Combs said.

“It was months of that year,” she said. “You were dating (‘Charmed’ co-star) Julian (McMahon). So you guys were off in that world and then Brian was off with Alyssa.”

On “Charmed,” Doherty, Combs and Milano played sisters who are also witches. Krause played Leo Wyatt, the sisters’ guardian angel, for the duration of the series’ run on The WB. The series ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006.

Combs and Krause managed to reconnect and patch up their differences.

“He just recently — it was about a year ago — in France, we were on stage at a panel that was filled with many, many people, and he just kind of paused,” she said, as her voice quivered.

“He looked at me like he forgot something, and I kind of looked at him like, ‘What? What’s the problem? Why are you looking at me like that?’ And he just looked at me while someone was asking a question and just went, ‘I’m so sorry.’”

Combs said she was taken aback and confused.

“And I was like, ‘Sorry for what?’ I was like, ‘Are you going somewhere? What’s happening?’” she said. “He just shook his head, and he goes, ‘I’m so sorry.’ Because we had talked a little about it onstage without talking about it. Because still no one was allowed to talk about it.”

Combs said Krause apologized again after they left the panel.

“And we got off stage, and he just looked at me and said, ‘I’m so sorry. That must have been a terrible time for you,’” she said.

“I mean, it took him like 24 years, but better late than never,” Doherty said.

“Better late than never,” Combs replied.