Hollywood Mogul Harvey Weinstein Fired Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Embattled Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was fired Sunday, said the board of representatives of the studio he co-founded.

"In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company — Robert Weinstein, Lance Maerov, Richard Koenigsberg and Tarak Ben Ammar — have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately."

Weinstein, a powerful Hollywood producer, is accused of having sexually harassed women for decades.

Several women, including actress Ashley Judd, came forward in an article published by The New York Times on Thursday. The company said Friday that it would investigate the allegations and that Weinstein would go on an indefinite leave of absence during the probe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.