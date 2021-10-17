IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hollywood production workers avoid nationwide strike with tentative deal

IATSE announced its intention in late September to hold a strike after calling for higher pay, larger contributions to health and pension plans, meal breaks and improved rest periods.
A person walks by a banner hung in support of the the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees outside the Costume Designers Guild offices in Burbank, Calif., on Oct. 7, 2021.
By Wilson Wong and Diana Dasrath

Hollywood production workers across the country will not pick up their picket signs and strike after all — avoiding what could have been the industry’s biggest walkout since World War II.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, or IATSE — which represents camera technicians, makeup artists, costume designers and more behind-the-scenes workers — came to a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, which represents major film and television production companies, on Saturday, said Jarryd Gonzales, spokesperson for the motion picture alliance.

Details about the agreement were not immediately available.

Calling for higher pay, larger contributions to health and pension plans, meal breaks, improved rest periods and a bigger cut of profits from streaming juggernauts, IATSE announced its intention in late September to hold a strike authorization vote if negotiations failed. An overwhelming majority — or about 99 percent of the Hollywood union workers who cast a vote — voted Oct. 4 to authorize their union to call a strike.

The union's contract with AMPTP went into effect in 2018 and was set to expire July 31, but it was extended through Sept. 10. The tentative agreement with AMPTP was a major victory for the union after weeks of stalled contract talks.

The potential strike drew nearly unanimous support from the public, including celebrities such as Mindy Kaling, Ryan Reynolds and Kerry Washington and U.S. Congress members such as Sens. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Cory Booker of New Jersey.

Solidarity rallies were also held across the country over the last few weeks ahead of the potential nationwide strike.

Wilson Wong

Wilson Wong is a trends and culture reporter with NBC News. 

Diana Dasrath

Diana Dasrath is entertainment producer and senior reporter for NBC News covering all platforms.