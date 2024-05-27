'Home Alone' house in Chicago suburbs hits the market

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

"Home Alone" fans, rejoice.

The famed home in the Chicago suburbs where Kevin McCallister was once left behind from a family trip to Paris went on sale this week, according to a Zillow listing for 671 Lincoln Ave. in Winnetka, Illinois.

But willing buyers should be ready to fork over big bucks — the more than 9,000-square-foot home is priced at $5.25 million.

It's on sale for the first time since 2012, when the current owners bought it for $1.58 million, according to the Zillow page.

The home was briefly listed on Airbnb in 2021 for an exclusive one-night-only stay, giving the truest “Home Alone” fan the chance to experience the Christmas magic.

Eagle-eyed fans may notice that the interior of the home doesn't quite look the same as it did in the movie.

That's because it was too small to fit all the cast and crew for filming, so scenes of the family inside the home were shot at the New Trier Township High School, according to NBC Chicago.

The house was also "fully renovated and expanded" in 2018, according to Zillow.

"The current owners took the utmost care in maintaining the architectural detail and integrity of the home’s most memorable and recognizable spaces" during the renovations, the Zillow page said.

The Georgian brick home features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two living rooms, a kitchen with two large islands and double ovens, a three-car garage and a screened-in porch with a fireplace.

There's a basketball court, as well as a movie theater, which aptly features "Home Alone" memorabilia.