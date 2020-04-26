Home of 'Duck Dynasty' star Willie Robertson struck by gunfire

Authorities in Louisiana are investigating a shooting that struck the home of "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson last week, a sheriff’s spokesman said Sunday.
Witnesses described someone shooting from a truck at Robertson's home in West Monroe, east of Shreveport, said Glenn Springfield, spokesman for the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office .
No one was injured, and no suspects have been identified, Springfield said.
The witnesses said a man who appeared to be in his teens or 20s was driving the truck, and other people were in the vehicle, he said.
Robertson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday, though the former reality show star told a local newspaper, the Monroe News-Star, that “they were just spraying bullets across my property” in “broad daylight.”
“We were pretty shook up,” he added.
The show based on Robertson’s duck-hunting family ran from 2012 to 2017.