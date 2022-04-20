Home of Louisiana’s lieutenant governor burglarized, set on fire

A home of Louisiana's lieutenant governor was burglarized and set on fire, a representative for his office said Tuesday.

Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's home in Plaquemines Parish was broken into Thursday, Betsy Barnes, a press secretary for his office said.

The suspect or suspect stole sports memorabilia, collectibles and some items that belonged to his father, a once prominent Louisiana politician.

The house also suffered smoke damage from a fire, Barnes said. The break in is not believed to be politically motivated.

Barnes said Nungesser and his wife weren't living in the home at the time of the robbery, Barnes said. They house, which sits on 65 acres, is for sale, but they hadn't moved some of their belongings out of it.

Nungesser told NBC affiliate WDSU of New Orleans that he reported the incident to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The office told WDSU that they have a person of interest, but did not release a name.