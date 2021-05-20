Home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren raided by state police, officials say

New York state police raided the home of Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

"It’s an ongoing investigation, we’ll have more for you as soon as we can," state police Maj. Barry Chase told reporters outside the mayor's home at Woodman Park.

The police action took Warren by surprise and she didn't immediately know what investigators could have been looking for, according to city spokesman Justin Roj.

"The mayor is just learning about the events that unfolded this afternoon and has no more information than the rest of the community," Roj said in a statement. "She hopes to learn more details this evening and will have a statement tomorrow.”

Rochester is New York state's third-largest city, with more than 200,000 residents along the southern shore of Lake Ontario.

