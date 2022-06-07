Homeland Security warns of heightened extremist threats, Uvalde copycats

The Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday warned of potential domestic violence in the coming months due to "several high-profile events."

The bulletin comes as the Supreme Court appears poised to end women's rights to abortion and a highly charged midterm election unfolds less than two years after violent protesters tried to overturn legitimate election results.

"The United States remains in a heightened threat environment, as noted in the previous Bulletin, and several recent attacks have highlighted the dynamic and complex nature of the threat environment," according to a Homeland Security statement.

"In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets."

Targets of violent extremists could include places of public gatherings, faith institutions, schools, racial and religious minorities, government buildings and workers, infrastructure, the media and anyone believed to be an ideological opponent, according to the agency.

"Threat actors have recently mobilized to violence due to factors such as personal grievances, reactions to current events, and adherence to violent extremist ideologies, including racially or ethnically motivated or anti-government/anti-authority violent extremism," it explained.

Foreign adversaries, which could include terrorist groups and sanctioned government forces, "also remain intent on exploiting the threat environment to promote or inspire violence, sow discord, or undermine U.S. democratic institutions," the agency added.

The bulletin issued Tuesday expires Nov. 30.

The agency cited recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, as "key aspects of the evolving threat environment."

According to the bulletin, "individuals in online forums that routinely promulgate domestic violent extremist and conspiracy theory-related content have praised the May 2022 mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and encouraged copycat attacks. Others have seized on the event to attempt to spread disinformation and incite grievances, including claims it was a government-staged event meant to advance gun control measures."