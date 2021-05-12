'Like a horror movie': Victim of 'ghost gun' shooting in San Diego speaks out

One of the victims of an April shooting in San Diego is speaking out about the experience of being shot by a "ghost gun" following a seemingly random killing by the same alleged gunman.

Vincent "Vinny" Gazzani told NBC San Diego that he was on vacation with friends in California when he was shot in the arm and chest.

"It's be incredible to be standing alive," Gazzani said.

The 27-year-old from New Jersey said he and his companions had just stepped out of a pizzeria in the city's Gaslamp Quarter on the night of April 22 when suspect Travis Sarreshteh passed by the group. Moments before, Sarreshteh had allegedly randomly targeted and fatally shot 28-year-old valet worker Justice Boldin at a nearby hotel.

"We were all kind of trying to pass this person, Travis, on the street, and I think it was like a narrow sidewalk where we were trying to pass him, he screamed, 'Everyone get out of the way,'" Gazzani said.

"I think one of them maybe like brushed his shoulder or something when we were trying to pass and that's when he turned around and started firing into the crowd," he said.

"It was like a horror movie," Gazzani said of being shot. "Your life flashes behind your eyes."

Three other people were injured in the shooting, including two of Gazzani's friends. Police said all are expected to make full recoveries.

Sarreshteh allegedly then strolled casually away, two men who later tackled him told NBC News San Diego.

In his interview, Gazzani credits two passersby for springing into action — Israeli Defense Force veterans Dvir Benesh and Shai Gino who were trained in first aid — and medical staff at UCSD Hospital for helping him recover from his serious gunshot injuries.

Gazzani suffered a collapsed lung in the shooting and was hospitalized for a week.

He would likely be a witness in Sarresteh's murder trial, for which the suspect has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder, according to NBC News San Diego.