Horse racing trainers and veterinarians charged in international doping scandal

More than two dozen trainers, veterinarians and others in horse racing were charged in connection to an alleged widespread doping scheme, court papers revealed on Monday.
The defendants ran horses at tracks in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, Kentucky and the United Arab Emirates, according to federal prosecutors based in New York City.
"Over the course of the scheme, participants manufactured, purchased, sold, shipped, delivered, received and administered thousands of units" of performance-enhancing drugs, or PEDs, for use on racehorses, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman wrote in charging documents against 19 of 27 defendants.
Federal prosecutors said trainer Jorge Navarro "orchestrated" this "widespread scheme" by "using PEDs designed to evade drug tests, physically concealing containers of PEDs and drug paraphernalia from state regulators and racing officials."
One of Navarro's most prized thoroughbreds, X Y Jet, died of an apparent heart attack earlier this year after receiving a significant amount of PEDs, in one instance 50 injections, according to the indictment.
X Y Jet won the prestigious Dubai Golden Shaheen at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai on March 30, 2019, highlighting a career of 12 victories and more than $3 million in earnings. The horse won that race, and another contest in February of last year in Florida — having receiving adulterated and misbranded PEDs prior to both races, according to the indictment.
While in the UAE for that big race, which had a total purse of $2.5 million and $1.5 million to the winner, Navarro "personally administered various adulterated and misbranded PEDs to X Y Jet, including a substance Navarro referred to as 'monkey,' " according to the indictment.
"Monkey" is a commonly used code word for a drug that can "boost a racehorse's red blood cell count in order to stimulate endurance during a race and improve race recover," according to the indictment.
But those drugs, "when combined with intense physical exertion, thicken the horse's blood, thereby causing increased cardiac exertion and pressure, which can lead to cardiac issues or death," the indictment said.
Navarro and another high profile trainer, Jason Servis, were both indicted on a count of conspiracy of drug adulteration and misbranding.
Servis is the trainer of Maximum Security, who crossed the finish line first at last year's Kentucky Derby. The 3-year-old was disqualified minutes later after stewards ruled that it horse dangerously impeded the paths of others, and Country House was declared the winner.
Before a race later that year at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey, Servis was caught on an intercepted telephone call with veterinarian and co-defendant Kristian Rhein, The veterinarian assured Servis that a PED given to Maximum Security wouldn't show up on a test.
"They don't even have a test for it," Rhein told Servis, the indictment alleged. "There's no test for it in America."
Maximum Security won the Eclipse Award as horse racing's top 3-year-old colt in 2019.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.