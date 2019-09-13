Breaking News Emails
A hospital employee was killed and another injured Friday when a man crashed his pickup truck into the emergency room of a medical center in Ohio, authorities said.
The truck driver, Raymond Leiendecker, was also injured and faces a charge of aggravated murder, the Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash happened at around 10 a.m. at Diley Ridge Medical Center in Canal Winchester, about 20 miles southeast of Columbus, when Leiendecker drove his vehicle through the emergency room doors, authorities said.
Chief Deputy Alex Lape said shortly before the crash, Leiendecker had voluntarily sought a psychological evaluation but left against medical advice.
He then got into his truck, sped across the parking lot of Diley Ridge Medical Center and drove into the emergency room, according to Lape. Authorities believe the crash was intentional.
Officials have not yet identified the hospital employee who was killed. The other worker's condition is not known, but Lape said he does not believe it is life-threatening.
Mount Carmel Health System said in a statement on its website that the hospital will be "closed due to structural damage."
"Authorities are on-site and we will provide updates as details become available," the statement read.
Mount Carmel interim CEO Michael Englehart offered his condolences to the family of the employee who was killed and said counseling will be available for Diley Ridge workers.
“We are very sad to report the loss of one of our Diley Ridge employees today. Our hearts go out to their family and friends. And we pray for them during this tremendously difficult time," he said in a statement to NBC affiliate WCMH in Columbus.
Leiendecker, 45, was also hospitalized with injuries and will be transferred to jail once he is released, Lape said.