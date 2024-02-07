Atlanta’s health care system is strained by major hospital’s closing, doctors and patients say

Grady Memorial, Atlanta’s only remaining Level 1 trauma center for adults and one of the largest hospitals in the country, has been hit particularly hard.

Dr. Anwar Osborne, who has practiced at Grady since 2008, described the scramble to treat patients, some of whom are airlifted from rural areas. “Before, our 10-person squad could move between a couple of rooms. Now it has to move between all of those patients and all at once. That level of intensity is kind of hard to capture unless you’re living through it.”

Though Grady has shouldered the increase thus far, he says it is much more difficult now that Atlanta Medical Center, the city’s only other trauma center for adults, is gone. “These problems need to be fixed,” he said. “We are less safe as a community without a robust public health infrastructure.”

Doctor predicts 'terrible effects'

Atlanta Medical Center, once known as Georgia Baptist Hospital, was acquired by the Marietta-based nonprofit Wellstar Health System in 2016. The 460-bed facility sat in a tract of Atlanta’s historic Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, where roughly 31% of residents live in poverty and 42% are Black. Citing financial troubles, Wellstar closed Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, 2022, a few months after it closed a smaller hospital, Atlanta Medical Center South, on the outskirts of the city. Wellstar also shuttered or relocated at least 15 facilities affiliated with Atlanta Medical Center, further narrowing access to primary care and specialists.

On one January afternoon — the day before one of those facilities, Wellstar East Point Health Center, was closed — a young woman who said she lived in the neighborhood and had just been in a minor car accident declined to be interviewed as she left the clinic. If her accident had happened a day later, she’d have been forced to travel much farther.

In a city known for its stark income inequality, physicians said the closings have had significant ripple effects.