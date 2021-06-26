Hot air balloon crash in New Mexico kills at least 4 people, critically injures 1

At least four people have died and one remains in critical condition after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Saturday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cameron 0-120 hot air balloon struck the power lines about six miles west of the Albuquerque International Sunport Airport and caught fire.

Albuquerque police responded to the incident around 7 a.m.

Four people were killed died and one was critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed in Albuquerque, N.M., on June 26, 2021. Joy Wang / KOB4

"Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash," the police department said in a tweet. "One additional individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical and unstable condition."

According to the latest police update, the balloon's pilot is one of the four people who died in the crash. Albuquerque police estimated the age range of the victims to be between 40 and 60 years old, NBC affiliate KOB of Albuquerque reported.

Download the NBC News app for breaking news

As a result of the crash, power is out in the area near Central Avenue and Unser Boulevard, police said.

PNM, the largest electricity provider in New Mexico, said that at least 13,777 power customers in the area have no electricity as a result of the crash.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.