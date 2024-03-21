Hot air balloon crashes into power lines in Minnesota, sparking a brush fire

A hot air balloon accident on Wednesday along a highway in Rochester, Minnesota, sparked a brush fire nearby, authorities said.

Rochester police said they responded to reports of a hot air balloon accident on Highway 63, between 40th Street SE and 48th Street SE, around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

While the balloon was trying to land in a field, a gust of wind pushed it into a nearby power line, causing the basket to disconnect from the balloon and fall approximately 20-30 feet to the ground, police said.

Sparks flew from the power lines, prompting a small brush fire next to where the basket landed, according to police. The Rochester Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames.

Emergency personnel respond to a hot air balloon accident after it hit power lines near Rochester, Minn. on Wednesday. Minn. Dept of Transportation via KARE

There were three passengers in the balloon at the time, and two reported “very minor” injuries, police said.

The balloon was found a couple of miles away after it was seen drifting southeast without the basket attached, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident, according to police.