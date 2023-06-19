House fire kills father and two sons staying with friends at North Carolina home

Five people, including a father and his two juvenile sons, were declared dead in the wake of a fire that destroyed a house in North Carolina on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The Father's Day blaze erupted at a residence in Broadway, population 1,316, about 40 miles southwest of Raleigh.

Harnett County Sheriff's Maj. Aaron Meredith said the dead include Daniel Garner, 39, and his boys, whose names were being withheld because they were not adults.

The three were staying at the home with friends who lived there, Meredith told NBC affiliate WRAL of Raleigh.

The friends, a married couple, were identified as Michael Breymeyer, 74, and Tammy Breymeyer, 58, the major said.

The cause of the fire on Camp Ground Lane was under investigation.