A congressional committee launched its probe of the Larry Nassar scandal on Thursday, asking the U.S. Olympic Committee, USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University to turn over documents that will show how they handled allegations of sexual abuse against the doctor now accused of molesting 265 girls and women.

The House Oversight Committee asked that the material be provided by Feb. 22 and that representatives be prepared to brief lawmakers. Letters were also sent to Twistars, a Michigan gymnastics club where Nassar treated athletes, and the Karolyi Ranch, where he treated Olympians-in-training.

Larry Nassar in Eaton County Circuit Court on Feb. 5, 2018. Scott Olson / Getty Images

"One of the most disturbing aspects of the survivors’ accounts is how this reprehensible conduct went undetected or ignored for years. Coaches, instructors, law enforcement, and other trusted adults all failed these young athletes," the letter to USA Gymnastics said.

On Wednesday, a group of senators announced a resolution calling for the creation of a special Senate committee that would compel Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics' officials to answer questions in a public forum.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Larry Nassar sentenced to another 40-125 years in prison 1:33 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1153918531674" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Washington's interest in the case comes days after two probes were announced: The Michigan Attorney General's Office is investigating MSU's handling of accusations against Nassar, who had his sports medicine practice on campus; and the U.S. Olympic Committee tapped two federal prosecutors to conduct an independent investigation.

Nassar has been given effective life sentences after pleading guilty to molesting 10 girls and possession of child pornography. More than 200 of his ex-patients testified against him at sentencing hearings, many of them blaming MSU and the sports organizations of dismissing complaints about his bare-handed pelvic procedures.