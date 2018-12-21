Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani and Rebecca Shabad

WASHINGTON - The House passed a stopgap measure for funding the government that includes $5 billion for a border wall sought by President Donald Trump.

The vote of 217 to 185 on Thursday night puts the House at odds with the Senate, which on Wednesday night passed a funding bill that does not include border-wall money.

The Senate will now have to consider the House version before midnight Friday to avert a partial government shutdown.

The House’s approval of billions for border security comes after Trump said Thursday he would not sign a short-term spending bill that did not include such funding.

“Any measure that funds the government has to include border security — not for political purposes, but for our country,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments came after an emergency meeting earlier Thursday at the White House with top House GOP leaders and several conservatives, including House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows of North Carolina and Jim Jordan of Ohio, a former Freedom Caucus chairman.

The House’s continuing resolution, which would fund the government until Feb. 8, also includes $8 billion for disaster relief.

If Trump and both houses of Congress are unable to agree on a funding bill by Dec. 21, large parts of the federal government could run out of operating authority after midnight Friday.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.