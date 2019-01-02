Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

A 14-year-old boy was arrested on a murder charge in Houston after his egg-throwing prank ended in the violent death of a "totally innocent" female motorist, authorities said Wednesday.

The suspect and another boy were inside a GMC Acadia, throwing eggs at passing cars on Tuesday afternoon, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

A driver in one of the egged cars allegedly flashed a gun at the boys and chased them, before the fleeing teens blew a red light and slammed into a Ford F-150 truck, killing its female diver, officials said. The victim was identified Wednesday as 45-year-old Silvia Zavala.

The 14-year-old driver suffered a broken ankle and has been booked into a juvenile detention center, according to the sheriff.

Update on Aldine Mail Rt. Fatality: the 14 yo driver has been charged w murder & booked in the county juvenile detention center. He sustained a broken ankle in the crash. The driver of the vehicle that was chasing him has been identified & efforts are being made to interview him. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2019

Gonzalez mourned Zavala's death calling her a "totally innocent" victim. She "had just gone shopping based on some debris strewn at scene," according to Gonzalez.

The driver of a yellow or gold late-model 1970s Lincoln Continental who gave chase did not stop at the scene of the deadly crash.

"The driver of the vehicle that was chasing him has been identified & efforts are being made to interview him," Gonzalez tweeted.