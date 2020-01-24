Houston building explosion is felt for miles, scatters debris; 1 worker missing

A large explosion at a plant in Houston early Friday was felt for miles, left rubble scattered as far as a half-mile away and damaged nearby homes.
Reports of the explosion started coming in to Houston police around 4:15 a.m., with reports on Twitter of a boom felt across the city. A fire burned following the explosion with smoke seen hanging over the area, The Associated Press reported.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said one worker at the plant was unaccounted for, but a search for the person could not immediately happen until crews closed the valves that are releasing the chemical polypropylene, NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston reported.
Polypropylene is a chemical compound that is lighter than air and will dissipate, according to the outlet.
The City of Houston tweeted that there is "no significant problems with air quality" in the area surrounding the explosion site.
At least one person was transported to the hospital as a result of the blast, the city's fire department said.
Houston police said debris blew as far as a half-mile from the blast site.
Residents in a nearby neighborhood in the northwestern part of the city told NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston that the explosion blew out windows and damaged garage doors.
"(The explosion) knocked us all out of our bed, it was so strong," said resident Mark Brady. "It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody’s garage door in around here … It’s a war zone over here."
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.