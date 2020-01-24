At least two people were killed in an explosion at a plant in Houston early Friday, authorities said.
Reports of the explosion started coming in to Houston police around 4:15 a.m., with some on Twitter saying the boom was felt across the city. The blast scattered rubble as far as a half mile and damaged nearby homes.
"This is in essence a disaster area," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said of the neighborhoods around the manufacturing facility. He asked residents living within two miles of the explosion site to check their yards for any type of debris, including human remains.
The explosion occurred in a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings for equipment in various industries, according to The Associated Press.
Authorities said earlier Friday that valves in the building were releasing the chemical propylene, which dissipates in the air. Fire chief Samuel Peña said at Friday afternoon's news conference that the valves have been secured and there is no longer a concern for leaks.
“There is no hazard with the air quality,” he said.
Acevedo said that the two people killed are believed to be workers at the plant and that the owner of the building has accounted for all employees except for two.
Police have not released the identities of the victims. At least one person was taken to a hospital, the city's fire department said.
Peña said nearly 200 homes and buildings near the explosion site were searched and a majority of them have been damaged. He said earlier Friday that some of the homes were knocked off their foundations.
Mayor pro tem Dave Martin said a lot of the destroyed homes will be unlivable for the next couple of weeks.
Residents in a nearby neighborhood in the northwestern part of the city told NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston that the blast blew out windows and damaged garage doors.
"It knocked us all out of our bed, it was so strong," Mark Brady, who lives in the neighborhood, said. "It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody’s garage door in around here. … It’s a war zone over here."
The Houston Fire Department opened a criminal investigation into the explosion, as part of its protocol. The U.S Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Houston said in a tweet that it is assisting police in the investigation.
"We have no reason to believe, we have no evidence that terrorism is involved, that a criminal act is involved," authorities said. "When you have this type of incident, part of our protocol is to conduct a criminal investigation."