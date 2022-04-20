Houston dollar store employee charged with murder in shooting of attempted shoplifter

A Houston dollar store employee is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man who attempted to shoplift from the business, police said Tuesday.

Houston police on Sunday responded to the Family Dollar in the South Park neighborhood of the city and found Antonio E. Batres, 21, had shot a 49-year-old-man. The victim has not been identified.

Investigators said store employees confronted him when he tried to shoplift. Batres and the man got into a physical altercation, and when the man turned his back, Batres shot him several times with a pistol, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Batres is being held at the Harris County Jail on $75,000 bond. He is due in court on Monday, jail records show. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.