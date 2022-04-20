IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Houston dollar store employee charged with murder in shooting of attempted shoplifter

When the victim turned his back, the Family Dollar employee shot him several times, police said.
By Elisha Fieldstadt

A Houston dollar store employee is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man who attempted to shoplift from the business, police said Tuesday.

Houston police on Sunday responded to the Family Dollar in the South Park neighborhood of the city and found Antonio E. Batres, 21, had shot a 49-year-old-man. The victim has not been identified.

Investigators said store employees confronted him when he tried to shoplift. Batres and the man got into a physical altercation, and when the man turned his back, Batres shot him several times with a pistol, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Batres is being held at the Harris County Jail on $75,000 bond. He is due in court on Monday, jail records show. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

Elisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.