Houston officials offer $30,000 in case of 9-year-old girl shot in road rage incident

Houston officials said Monday they are now offering $30,0000 for information on last week's road rage shooting that left a 9-year-old girl in critical condition.

Mayor Sylvester Turner at a press conference beseeched citizens to submit tips leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting of Ashanti Grant, who was injured on Tuesday and remains hospitalized.

Ashanti Grant. Grant Family / via KHOU

In the road rage incident, Grant's family told Houston police that a white GMC Denali pickup truck with a man and another passenger inside aggressively cut off Grant's family's vehicle as they were on their way to the grocery store.

The family told police that the Denali was apparently racing with another vehicle when the Grants' vehicle ended up stuck between them. The Denali driver followed the Grant family, swerving and cutting them off several times, NBC News affiliate KHOU of Houston reported.

When the Denali was behind them, shots rang out, they said.

Footage from a gas station captured the moment when the family pulled into a parking lot and realized the fourth-grader had been shot.

A $5,000 reward set last week for information leading to an arrest was raised Monday to $30,000, with Turner saying at the press conference that "people know" who shot the young girl.

Turner thanked members of Grant's family for being on stage with him and said the city of Houston is "praying" for the girl's recovery.

"When things happen to our kids, we will go the extra step to find you — because we are talking about our children," Turner said.

The mayor added that 125 Houston Police Department officers had been added to the city's streets.

"Nine-year-old Ashanti is an innocent child who was struck by a bullet," Sylvester said. "Ashanti should be in her school with her teachers and classmates and returning to her family. Instead she remains in a hospital, fighting to recover."

"If that doesn't move someone who has information to provide information ... I don't know what will," Sylvester said.

Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said his officers are looking for a suspect described as a hispanic male of 20 to 30 years old, and a possible female passenger.

The white Denali apparently had distinctive arrow markings on its turn signals.

Finner urged those responsible to turn themselves in, saying "every resource" is dedicated to finding the perpetrators.

"But at this time we need more information," he said.