Houston police, fire department responding to shooting at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church

The Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department are responding to reports of a shooting at pastor Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in the city, officials said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3700 Southwest Freeway — the address of Lakewood Church — this afternoon at around 2:24 p.m. local time, the department said on X.

Fire Department spokesperson Martee Black confirmed the fire department is responding to a shooting at Lakewood Church.

Pictures and videos from outside the church showed police cars and emergency vehicles lining up.

When asked about the number of people who were shot or injured, Black said, “I don’t know” and referred NBC News to the Houston Police Department for more information.

Police said the scene is ongoing and active and asked people to avoid the area.

"There is an active situation involving shots fired at Lakewood. Law enforcement is on the scene," Lakewood Church posted on X. "That is all the information we have at this time. Please pray for Lakewood and our community."

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X, "info remains preliminary, as things remain dynamic."

It is believed the possible shooter was shot by one of the deputies on scene and is down, Gonzalez said.

