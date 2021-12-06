A Houston police vehicle struck and killed a bystander on a sidewalk Saturday after it joined a vehicle pursuit of car theft suspects, officials said.

The identity of the dead man was pending verification Monday by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, police said in a statement.

Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said Saturday during a news conference the victim was a Black man between the ages of 45 and 50. Satterwhite called his death an “absolute tragedy.”

He offered prayers to the victim’s family as well as the two officers who were involved in the crash, who he said were “distraught.”

The officers, whose names have not been released by the department, were about 25-years-old and both have been on the force fewer than two years, Satterwhite said.

They had been placed on administrative leave, Satterwhite said.

After striking the man, the patrol vehicle hit a dumpster in a parking lot, police said.

The man’s death is under investigation by the department’s internal affairs division as well as the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, police said.

Sean Teare, an assistant district attorney for the county, told reporters after the crash, “This is a tragic night."

"The officers were responding to a violent felony,” Teare said. “That is something we are going to take into account. … We are not going to treat this case any different because it involves officers. It involves a human being who lost his life. So we’re going to be looking at it through that lens.”

Teare said once investigations are complete, the case will be presented to a county grand jury to determine if any charges are merited.

Satterwhite said police were pursuing five suspects, three of whom were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

The suspects were believed to be minors, Satterwhite said, and two of them eluded pursuing officers.

The incident began at 4:49 p.m., when a woman called police and said she was robbed at gunpoint by several suspects who stole her Ford pickup truck and her purse, Satterwhite said.

When officers spotted the truck, it did not stop and a vehicle pursuit began about 5:39 p.m., Satterwhite said. During the pursuit, one of the responding patrol vehicles lost control and went onto the sidewalk, striking the pedestrian.

The officers involved in the crash immediately told dispatch they were in an accident and called for an ambulance. Within a minute, cardiopulmonary resuscitation was begun on the man who was struck, Satterwhite said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at 5:51 p.m., he said.

Satterwhite said officers involved in the pursuit and crash had their lights and sirens activated.

“Due caution is always the requirement in how we drive, how we conduct our business on the streets," Satterwhite said when asked about department protocol for vehicle pursuits. "But bear in mind, they were aggravated robbery suspects.”