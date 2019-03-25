Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 25, 2019, 2:35 PM GMT / Updated March 25, 2019, 3:07 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A Houston police sergeant was charged with murder after his wife, a longtime elementary school librarian, was shot dead over the weekend, according to police.

An arrest warrant on suspicion of murder was issued for Houston police Sgt. Hilario Hernandez, 56, after Belinda Hernandez, 52, was found shot to death in a Pearland, Texas, home Saturday. A family member had reported finding the body, according to the Pearland Police Department.

Hilario Hernandez was detained later Saturday in Kingsville, more than 250 miles south of where his wife was found dead, Pearland police spokesman Officer Jason Wells said.

Belinda Hernandez was a librarian at Shadycrest Elementary School in the Pearland Independent School District, according to police.

"Mrs. Hernandez was a beloved, longtime employee who worked for Pearland ISD for 15 years," the district said in a statement, adding that counselors would be made available to students and staff "for as long as needed."

Her faculty profile on the school website says her "wish for Shadycrest students is to find that 'just right' book and fall into the world of reading."

The Houston Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Pearland police said the department is assisting with its investigation.

Hilario Hernandez is being held at the Brazoria County Jail on $800,000 bail, according to jail records.