By David K. Li

A Houston 18-year-old is accused of shooting dead a fellow teen as part of a weapons-drawing prank that's been spreading on social media, authorities said Thursday.

Mohamad Nour Alajil, 18, has been charged with manslaughter in connection to the Dec. 11 slaying of 19-year-old Christian Johnson, officials told NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston.

He's being held on $250,000 bail, according to jail records.

Police believe Johnson's death resulted from the so-called "No Lackin'" challenge, which calls for one person to pull a weapon on another on video to record the reaction, KPRC reported.

The challenge stems from the notion that no one should ever be caught without or "lacking" a gun.

“The two were pointing loaded weapons at each other,” a prosecutor said during a pretrial hearing for Alajil on Thursday.

Alajil was out on bond on a robbery charge when Johnson was killed, prosecutors said.

The suspect originally told police that he and the victim were arguing and that he shot Johnson in self-defense, authorities told KPRC.

But since then, a witnessed stepped forward to say this was a “No Lackin’" challenge that ended in tragedy, the station reported.