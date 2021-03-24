Houston Tumlin, child actor in 'Talladega Nights,' dies at 28

Former child actor Houston Tumlin, who played the son of Will Ferrell's character in "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby," has died by suicide, authorities said Wednesday.

The 28-year-old died in his Pelham, Alabama, home on Tuesday afternoon, Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans told NBC News.

Tumlin's girlfriend was at home at the time and discovered his body, according to the coroner.

It did not appear the former actor left a note behind. He had served in the armed forces and suffered from PTSD and depression, Evans said.

"Talladega Nights," released in 2006, was Tumlin's only acting credit. He played Walker Bobby, the foul-mouthed 10-year-old son of Ferrell's lead character, Ricky Bobby.

He enjoyed one particularly memorable scene when he and his on-screen brother — Texas Ranger Bobby, played by Grayson Russell — shamelessly back-talked their grandfather, played by Ted Manson, at the dinner table.

Directed by Adam McKay, he movie's star-studded cast included Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jane Lynch, Leslie Bibb, Andy Richter, Molly Shannon, Michael Clarke Duncan, Greg Germann, Gary Cole and Amy Adams.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.