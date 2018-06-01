Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

It took a single plea for help — "we are starving and need food and water" — to set off a chain of events that led authorities to a disguised compound beneath the secluded scrubland of northern New Mexico.

During a raid Friday morning, Taos County Sheriff's deputies uncovered a squalid scene: Obscured by walls of tires, wooden pallets and other junk was a makeshift trailer belonging to two men, three women and 11 children ranging in age from 1 to 15. They were living off a few potatoes and a box of rice, and surrounded by a cache of guns, including an AR-15 rifle, officials said.

The two men were expected to be in court Tuesday to face 11 counts of child abuse, while the women were arrested Sunday and booked on similar charges as part of a wider investigation. The children were placed in protective custody with the state.

No one was injured when the Taos County Sheriff's Office and a multiagency tactical team executed a search warrant on the property in Amalia, a few miles south of the Colorado border.

The makeshift compound in Amalia, New Mexico. Taos County Sheriff's Office

Full details of the case were not immediately released, although authorities began an investigation two months ago in conjunction with the FBI and investigators in Clayton County, Georgia.

Authorities believed one of the compound's occupants was Siraj Wahhaj, 39, wanted in connection with the abduction of his son, Abdul-Ghani. The boy, who turns 4 on Monday, was reported missing by his mother last December from their Georgia home. Wahhaj was the prime suspect.

According to court documents filed Monday, Abdul-Ghani’s mother told authorities in Georgia that he suffered severe medical issues, including a form of brain damage, seizures and an inability to walk.

The documents say that Wahhaj “made it known before absconding that he wanted to perform an exorcism on [Abdul-Ghani] because he believes the child is possessed by the devil.”

In a 2006 federal court filing obtained by the Associated Press, Wahhaj identified himself as “the son of the famous Muslim Imam Siraj Wahhaj.” In the filing, the younger Wahhaj said he was harassed by customs agents at John F. Kennedy International Airport before and after a trip to Morocco, the AP reported.

The father appears to be the Imam at a Brooklyn mosque, Masjid at Taqwa. The mosque did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The elder Wahhaj appears to have posted a missing persons report for his grandson on Facebook earlier this year that said the the boy was likely in the company of his father. "If located, do not approach and immediately contact law enforcement," the report says.

Around Christmas, a camp sprouted up in the Taos County desert. It's unclear how Wahhaj and the others came to reside at that property, but an Alabama police report obtained by the Associated Press says Wahhaj claimed to a state trooper earlier that month that he was headed to New Mexico on a camping trip.

Wahhaj — who was traveling with seven children and an unidentified adult — had been in an accident in Chilton County, southeast of Tuscaloosa, according to the Dec. 13 report.

The trooper noted that there was no camping gear inside Wahhaj's car, but he had three handguns, two rifles, a bag of ammunition and a bulletproof vest, according to the AP.

Tanya and Jason Badger, who own 10 acres adjacent to the Amalia property, said they noticed the residence and believed it was encroaching illegally on their land as well, they told NBC affiliate KOB.

The couple said that in February, they had seen Wahhaj and a child that may have been his son. They said after seeing a report about the missing boy, they contacted Taos County deputies.

The FBI began surveillance of the compound, although agents didn't have probable cause to get inside, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said in a news release after the raid.

That changed when the distress message was forwarded to his department by a Georgia detective, who said it came from someone inside of the compound. The note said they were "starving."