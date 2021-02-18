How you can help victims of the Texas power crisis

With millions of Texans struggling to stay warm amid power outages and more extreme winter weather on the way, the situation on the ground has grown more desperate over the last three days.

Adding to the crisis: swaths of the state were under notice Thursday to boil tap water before drinking after unprecedented low temperatures caused burst water pipes and blackouts knocked out key infrastructure.

There are ways those inside and outside the state can help.

For Texans in need, the state's Division of Emergency Management has opened warming centers across the state. Your nearest location can be found on the agency's website.

Texans can also find community resources and warming centers in their area by calling the state's free 24-hour helpline at 877-541-7905 or 211.

The American Red Cross has shelters open to the public across Texas.

A comprehensive list of local services for those in need can be found on the NBC affiliate KPRC's website.

National aid organizations, including the Salvation Army, are providing assistance in areas devastated by the winter storms. In addition, the American Red Cross is seeking blood donations.

On a more local level, Feeding Texas, the largest hunger relief network in the state, relies on donations to stock its food banks across the state.

Local homeless organizations in the biggest Texas cities are scrambling to help and have put out urgent calls for donations and help with supplies:

The Coalition for the Homeless is engaged in street outreach in Houston, getting people to warming centers.

The Houseless Organizing Coalition in Houston has put out a request to help buy socks, gloves and other essentials.

Donors can contribute to any of the member Houston-area homeless relief organizations, including nonprofits, government agencies and faith communities, under The Way Home coalition.

In Austin, the Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center has posted a list of needed supplies that can be purchased on Amazon.

The Austin Area Urban League is also seeking donations to continue its emergency relief work.

Another Austin area charity, Front Steps, is asking for blanket donations — from inside and outside the state.

Camp Rhonda, a homeless encampment in Dallas that's affiliated with Dallas Stops Evictions, is also in need of supplies available for purchase on Amazon.

The Mutual Aid collective, Feed the People Dallas, is accepting donations to help with its work during the power crisis. The group is asking for help with supplies for community care packages and groceries.

In the San Antonio region, the Facebook page for the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless lists local homeless organizations that desperately need help.

The animal rescue group Austin Pets Alive! is asking for help with supplies to save animals from the life-threatening cold.