Howard, Morgan State among HBCU campuses targeted in new round of bomb threats

At least four historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats on Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month, with Howard University in Washington, D.C., Morgan State University in Baltimore, Edward Waters University in Jacksonville, Florida, and Fort Valley State University in Georgia all reporting threats.

Howard University issued a shelter-in-place order early Tuesday — just a day after the school and several other historically Black colleges and universities received similar threats.

“A bomb threat against the university is being investigated," an alert from Howard University said, according to NBC Washington. "All persons on campus are advised to shelter in place until more information is available."

The emergency alert was timestamped at 3:29 a.m. Tuesday, the first day of Black History Month.

Howard did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Morgan State also issued a shelter-in-place order after receiving a bomb threat early Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the university said the school had received the threat at about 4:50 a.m.

"Authorities were notified and a shelter-in-place order was made for the entire campus community," they said, asserting that access to the campus was closed for the day, with all classes switching to remote learning.

The spokesperson said Morgan State police were working with emergency personnel and other law enforcement to access the situation and conduct a "campus-wide, building-by-building search."

In a Facebook post, Edward Waters said the school had received an anonymous bomb threat Tuesday morning.

"Effective immediately, all in-person activities, classes and university operations ... are cancelled until further notice," it said, adding that the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was on campus investigating the matter.

Fort Valley State University also warned students in a Facebook post that the school had received notice of a bomb threat. It said campus safety personnel and law enforcement were investigating.

"The campus is currently on lockdown," they said, adding that residential students should shelter in place and remain in their residence halls. It said all other students and employees should not report to the campus until further notice.

As the four schools responded to the threats, police were also seen investigating near the University of the District of Columbia, according to NBC Washington. A spokesperson for the school, also a historically Black university, said officials were still gathering information on the incident before commenting.

On Monday, Howard was one of at least six historically Black colleges and universities to receive bomb threats, prompting lockdowns and police investigations.

Among the other schools targeted were Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Florida, Albany State University in Georgia, Bowie State University in Maryland and Delaware State University in Dover, according to university officials and social media posts.

At least eight historically Black colleges had faced similar threats on Jan. 5, all of which were unfounded, officials said.

On Monday, Howard spokesperson Frank Tramble confirmed that the university received a bomb threat.

He said that both Washington and Howard police had issued an “ALL CLEAR” message after an investigation.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty, and staff and we vehemently condemn all actions that threaten the safety of our community,” Tramble said at the time.

Ashleigh Fields, 21, the editor-in-chief of Howard’s student newspaper, The Hilltop, said bomb threats are common in the area.

“As a student, it just reminds you to be aware and definitely be cautious of your surroundings,” Fields said.

She said that she hoped authorities would investigate into the matter more deeply.

“It’s unfortunate,” she said. “I hope things get explained to us as students as well, too, because that is pretty scary to hear.”

In the wake of earlier bomb threats this month, the FBI said it would investigate the matter.

In a statement Monday, it said it was taking action after the latest string of threats.

“The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats,” it said in an emailed statement.

“As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately," the FBI said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.