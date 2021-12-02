Hulu pulls 'Astroworld: Concert From Hell' documentary after backlash

Hulu on Wednesday released a new documentary special — “Astroworld: Concert From Hell,” recapping the deadly events at a Travis Scott festival in Houston last month — but quickly pulled it from the service after a social-media backlash.

The news special was produced by KTRK, ABC’s owned-and-operated local station in Houston. The 50-minute documentary can be viewed at this link.

In a statement, a Hulu spokesperson told Variety, “This was an investigative local news special from ABC13/KTRK-TV in Houston that originally aired on November 20th. This was not a Hulu documentary and has since been removed to avoid confusion.”

In a widely circulated tweet about the special’s release on Hulu, one commenter — who assumed the “Concert From Hell” program was produced by the Disney-controlled streamer — said, “Hulu making a documentary about Astroworld is in poor taste all around. People are still burying their loved ones. The legal cases haven’t even started. Great documentaries are done when all the facts are laid out. Not enough time has passed to fully discuss this.”

The description of the “Concert From Hell” news special that is still on Hulu’s site says: “Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival was supposed to be the concert of a lifetime. But it turned into a tragic nightmare. A minute-by-minute look at what happened in the crowd, the young victims who were killed, and what happens next.”

On Nov. 5, Astroworld turned tragic during Scott’s performance at the festival when the crowd of 50,000 people surged, resulting in a panic that left 10 people dead. As first reported by Variety, Scott provided full refunds for all attendees who bought tickets to Astroworld.

Several lawsuits have been filed in the wake of Astroworld that name as defendants Scott, guest performer Drake, promoter Live Nation and individuals affiliated with NRG Park and Scoremore Holdings. Scott has expressed sorrow over the tragedy, and he has said that during his performance he did not know that concertgoers were being seriously injured.