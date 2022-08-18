Human foot found floating in Yellowstone National Park hot spring

A Yellowstone National Park employee found what appears to be a partial human foot in a hot spring earlier this week, park officials said.

The foot was still inside of a shoe seen floating in the Abyss Pool, which is located near the West Thumb Geyser Basin, according to a statement from Morgan Warthin, public affairs officer for Yellowstone National Park.

An investigation has been underway since the foot was found on Tuesday, but there were no additional details available Thursday afternoon.

The Abyss Pool, in the southern area of the national park in Wyoming, is a 53-foot deep hot spring and is one of the deepest at Yellowstone.

Rangers temporarily closed access to the West Thumb Geyser Basin after the shoe was found, but it has since been reopened for visitors.