Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 4, 2019, 1:14 PM GMT By Jonathan Dienst and Elisha Fieldstadt

New York City police on Thursday found human remains as they continued their search for a teacher and mother of three who was last seen on Saturday.

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was last seen at her Staten Island home Saturday night and was reported missing Monday, according to the New York Police Department. The human remains were found by police on Staten Island, but officials have not said there is a connection between the remains and Cammarata's disappearance.

Cammarata did not show up for her job as an elementary school teacher Tuesday, and also missed a shift at her second job at a Dollar Tree.

Jeanine Cammarata, a Staten Island public school teacher, has been missing since March 30, 2019. NYPD

Jeanine Cammarata's longtime friend Jessica Pobega told NBC New York that Cammarata also missed a custody hearing for her children Monday.

Her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata, was charged with assault, harassment and stalking on Tuesday in connection to a domestic incident between the two that took place on Monday, law enforcement sources told NBC New York on Wednesday. He has not been charged in connection to her disappearance.

Michael Cammarata allegedly hit the teacher multiple times and stalked her on several previous dates, according to sources.

His attorney information wasn't immediately available Wednesday.

Pobega said she had received Facebook messages from Cammarata's account on Monday, but she didn't believe Cammarata was sending them.

"The fact that she was messaging me on Messenger when her phone wasn’t on was crazy to me, and then I kept asking her to call me, call me," Pobega said.

Cammarata is 4-foot-11, weighs 120 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair, and drives a white 2017 Chevrolet Cruz. Police said Wednesday that the car is also missing.