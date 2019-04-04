Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 4, 2019, 1:14 PM GMT / Updated April 4, 2019, 8:04 PM GMT By Jonathan Dienst and Elisha Fieldstadt

New York City police Thursday found charred human remains as they continued their search for a teacher and mother of three who was last seen Saturday, officials said.

Jeanine Cammarata, 37, was last seen at her Staten Island home Saturday night and was reported missing Monday, according to the New York Police Department.

Investigators found the burned human remains in a garbage bag, along with several air fresheners, at a storage facility on Staten Island, according to a senior law official. Police said the body was unrecognizable.

The girlfriend of Jeanine Cammarata's estranged husband, Michael Cammarata, was cooperating with police and led them to the storage facility, the senior law enforcement official said. And surveillance video showed that Michael Cammarata had been at the storage facility.

Michael Cammarata was charged Tuesday with assault, harassment and stalking in connection with a domestic incident between the couple that took place Monday, law enforcement sources told NBC New York on Wednesday. He is being held on those counts, but has not been charged in connection with Jeanine Cammarata's disappearance.

Michael Cammarata allegedly hit the teacher multiple times and stalked her on several previous dates, according to sources. The couple had previous orders of protection against each other that were later rescinded, according to Eric Gansberg, who is representing Jeanine Cammarata in divorce proceedings against her husband.

Michael Cammarata's attorney information wasn't immediately available Wednesday.

Jeanine Cammarata's longtime friend Jessica Pobega told NBC New York that the teacher missed a custody hearing for her children Monday.

Gansberg said the father had custody of the children, though no legal agreement had been made. He said Jeanine Cammarata did not feel her apartment provided suitable living conditions for them.

She did not show up for her job as an elementary school teacher Tuesday, and also missed a shift at her second job at a Dollar Tree store.

Jeanine Cammarata, a Staten Island public school teacher, has been missing since March 30, 2019. NYPD

Pobega said she had received Facebook messages from Jeanine Cammarata's account Monday, but she didn't believe the woman was sending them.

"The fact that she was messaging me on Messenger when her phone wasn’t on was crazy to me, and then I kept asking her to call me, call me," Pobega said.

Authorities described Jeanine Cammarata as being 4-foot-11, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, and driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Cruz. Police said Wednesday that the car is also missing.