Human remains found in Texas search for missing girlfriend of ex-NFL player Kevin Ware

Human remains have been discovered in the nearly eight-month search for Taylor Pomaski, the missing girlfriend of former NFL player Kevin Ware.

Pomaski, 29, was last seen on April 25 at a party in Spring, Texas, about 25 miles from Houston, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

On May 19, her case was transferred to the department's homicide unit. Investigators said in June the circumstances surrounding her disappearance seemed suspicious and she may have been the victim of foul play.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators and members of Texas EquuSearch, an organization dedicated to looking for missing persons, searched and excavated a site in North Harris County on Dec. 10 that was identified during the investigation into Pomaski’s disappearance, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a statement.

That’s where they found remains that were later determined to be human.

“At this time, investigators are unclear on the identity of the remains, but investigators believe them to be related to the Pomaski case," Gonzalez said.

Identification of the remains will be completed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Ware, a former tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, has not been charged in Pomaski’s case.

The 41-year-old was arrested on drug and weapons charges in Montgomery County on April 19, in a case separate from Pomaski’s disappearance. He was released on bond but re-arrested June 11 for failing to appear in court, according to NBC affiliate KPRC.

Montgomery County prosecutors wrote that he was a suspect in a murder investigation related to Pomaski's disappearance in a motion to have his bond revoked in that June case, according to KPRC. Ultimately, he was ordered to be held without bail for violating conditions of the previous bond case.

After prosecutors called him a suspect, Ware's attorney Coby DuBose told the outlet: “That filing is the first time that it’s been suggested that he is a suspect.”

"He’s been cooperative. He’s told the police everything that he knows and he’s led them through his house," DuBose added.

DuBose did not immediately reply to NBC News' request for comment.

Ware is currently being held without bond at Montgomery County jail, online jail records show.

Anyone with information on Pomaski’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (713) 274-9100.