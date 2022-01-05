Hundreds of Amazon packages found dumped in Oklahoma on New Year's Eve

Nearly 600 Amazon packages that were supposed to be delivered by Christmas were found dumped outside Oklahoma City on New Year's Eve, authorities said Monday.

The packages were discovered in a rural area roughly 30 miles northeast of the city, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office﻿ located hundreds of Amazon packages recently. Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office﻿ via Facebook

Tracking information showed the packages left an Amazon location and were supposed to be taken to a U.S. Postal Service facility for delivery, the sheriff's office said.

"Someone had removed the items they wanted and discarded the rest," the sheriff's office said. "(Apparently the thief isn’t much of a reader...the books that were being delivered were left behind)."

The post added: "If you’re missing a package, please don’t call us. We are working with the USPS and have reached out to Amazon, so someone should contact you soon."

Several users responded saying their missing Christmas gifts had likely wound up with the cargo.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company is working closely with the sheriff's office and declined to comment further.

In Alabama, a similar discovery was made in November, when a FedEx contractor allegedly dumped roughly 400 packages in a ditch.

The driver was fired the day after the discovery, and arrested on Dec. 10 on suspicion of cargo theft.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said he "was very sorrowful for what he had done, and just admitted that he had had — was having some hard times in his life and just made poor choices.”