On Capitol Hill, students from the Washington, D.C., area marched while chanting, "Congress do your job!" and "Not one more!" to put pressure on lawmakers who have stalled in enacting gun-safety measures.

In Atlanta, students from the area were marching to the state Capitol. "I’m angry," said Ann Philip, a high school sophomore, "but I'm motivated."

Fred Guttenberg, whose 14-year-old daughter, Jaime, died during the Parkland massacre, praised the students for walking out, and said all they want is common-sense gun reform that includes background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

"The reason they're rising up is they want to be able to go out in public and not live in fear," Guttenberg told MSNBC.

The grieving father gained attention in the days after the Parkland shooting by telling Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., that his and President Donald Trump's words following the massacre were "pathetically weak."

Yet even as students on Friday headed to rallies at their statehouses or planned to stay at their schools to discuss gun violence, other communities weren't immune from the scourge: Police in Ocala, Florida, reported that one student shot another in the ankle at a local high school. Forest High School was put on lockdown and the injured student was taken to the hospital for treatment.