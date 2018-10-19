Hundreds of tips pour in for missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Police in Wisconsin have received over 800 tips over the past few days in connection to missing Jayme Closs, who vanished from her home the same day her parents were found shot to death.

The Barron County Sheriff's Department also called for 100 volunteers to help search for clues that could possibly lead to Jayme's whereabouts as they announced the hundreds of tips received since Monday. A department spokeswoman declined to say if those had yielded any credible information.

Volunteers searched a 20 mile radiance around Jayme's home on Thursday, but did not recover any evidence.

"The Barron County Sheriff's Office continues to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in the search for missing and endangered Jayme Closs. We ask the public's help in continuing to provide tips," the department said in a Facebook post.

A group of volunteers searched the ditches along highway 8 on Oct. 18, 2018, in Barron, Wis., near the home where 13-year-old Jayme Closs lived with her parents James, and Denise. Jerry Holt / AP

Jayme has been missing since Monday morning when police received a frantic 911 call from a cellphone inside her parents' Barron, Wisconsin, home crying for help. Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said the call came in around 2 a.m. ET and the caller did not interact directly with the 911 operator.

He said deputies arrived at the house four minutes after the call was made and discovered the bodies of Jayme's parents, 46-year-old Denise Closs and her husband, James, 56.

Jayme was gone when deputies arrived, although Fitzgerald believes she was at the home at the time of the murders. He also said the gun used to kill the teen's parents was not at the residence.

The last time Jayme was seen was on Sunday at a family gathering, Fitzgerald said. He has repeatedly said Jayme is not a suspect and believes she's endangered. He told reporters that he "100 percent" believes she is still alive.

Jayme Closs, 13, is shown in this undated handout photo provided Oct. 17, 2018. ffice of the Attorney General, Wisconsin Deparment of Justice / Reuters

"Is it a random attack or is it a targeted attack? I don’t know that answer — that is why those leads are so important," Fitzgerald said during a press conference earlier this week.

Authorities are asking people to report anything unusual to police. Jayme is described as 5 feet tall, 100 lbs with green eyes and strawberry blonde hair.