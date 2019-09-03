Sherry Estrada, 54, and her daughter Stasia Ponitowski, 28, watch the latest Hurricane Dorian update with Ponitowski's husband and daughter in Volusia County, Florida on Sept. 2, 2019. The family had decided to ride out the storm together at Estrada's home on a barrier island under a mandatory evacuation order, but they continued to debate whether to depart their homes and livelihood for what could be an unknown period of time.

Ed Ou / NBC News