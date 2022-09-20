Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Category 3 storm after hammering Puerto Rico

Hurricane Fiona strengthened overnight to a Category 3 storm as it barreled towards the Turks and Caicos Islands after hammering Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
In Puerto Rico, the first major hurricane of the season has already caused widespread devastation, with at least one death reported after the storm dumped more than 2 feet of rain on the island and knocked out the U.S. territory’s electricity supply.
As of early Tuesday, the storm's maximum sustained winds had reached 115 mph, with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said. It warned that winds were expected to strengthen over the next couple of days, threatening to turn the storm into a Category 4 hurricane.
In the Turks and Caicos, hurricane conditions already started to roll in with heavy rains hitting the British Overseas Territory, while a tropical storm warning was in effect for the nearby southeastern Bahamas.
A curfew was imposed in the Turks and Caicos on Monday, with residents of Grand Turk, South Caicos and Salt Cay ordered to clear the streets by 5 p.m. and remain indoors.
“Storms are unpredictable,” Turks and Caicos Premier Washington Misick warned in a statement on Monday from London, where he was attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. “You must therefore take every precaution to ensure your safety.” He was scheduled to return home on Thursday.
"The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic," Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said.
A 58-year-old man was found dead on Monday afternoon after being dragged by currents from the river La Plata in the town of Comerío, Telemundo Puerto Rico reported.
Meanwhile, a 70-year-old man from the town of Arecibo died from fire-related injuries after a generator he was using exploded. Emergency personnel said the man was trying to refuel his generator while it was still on, causing the machine to explode.
Officials said two other people who died in shelters during the storm are believed to have passed away from natural causes, but they said they were still waiting for the Institute of Forensic Sciences to confirm that.
The devastation and sweeping power outages brought by Fiona were a chilling reminder of Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that hit Puerto Rico five years ago as the deadliest natural disaster on U.S. territory in a century. Nearly 3,000 deaths were connected with the storm.
They also come on the anniversary of Hurricane Hugo, which hit Puerto Rico 33 years ago as Category 3 storm.
President Joe Biden declared a federal emergency on the island on Sunday, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist with the response effort.
In a phone call with Pierluisi on Monday, Biden said more than 300 federal personnel were already working to assist with response and recovery on the island. He further said he expected support to increase substantially over the coming days.
"The President said that he will ensure that the Federal team remains on the job to get it done, especially given that Puerto Rico is still recovering from the damage of Hurricane Maria five years ago this week," a readout of the phone call shared by the White House said.
Meanwhile, Fiona wrecked further havoc on the Dominican Republic, with photos on social media showing devastated homes, downed trees and a collapsed bridge.