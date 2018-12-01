Hurricane Florence could bring 24 hours of hurricane conditions to Carolinas

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Hurricane Florence could batter parts of coastal North and South Carolina with hurricane conditions for 24 hours or more and bring up to 40 inches of rain in its center, federal emergency officials said Wednesday.

Here's the latest on Hurricane Florence

The Category 4 storm is forecast to bring 15-25 inches of rain in some areas, with up to 40 inches of rainfall near its exact center.

As of Wednesday morning, the storm was about 485 miles southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina, with maximum-sustained winds at 130 mph. It was moving west-northwest at 15 mph.

About 1.7 million people in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia have been warned to evacuate.

The storm was expected to make landfall late Thursday or Friday in coastal North Carolina and then potentially stall churning its way slowly down the coast, FEMA's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration liaison Steve Goldstein said at a news conference.

“This could mean that parts of North and South Carolina near the coast will experience hurricane-force winds and hurricane conditions for 24 hours or more,” he said.

A large area of North Carolina was forecast to get 10 inches of rain or more Friday into Saturday.

Florence was expected to strengthen over the next 24 hours and then slow down as it makes its way toward the southeast coast and it was possible it may not make official landfall until early Saturday, according to NBC News meteorologist Erin McGarry.

A weakening Florence will affect South Carolina from Myrtle Beach to Charleston more than was previously anticipated, McGarry said. The timing of the most destructive winds and storm surge was from Thursday evening to Friday evening, she said.

The hurricane was headed for the southeast coast and is expected to being life-threatening storm surge and rainfall to parts of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings were in effect for South Santee River, South Carolina, to Duck, North Carolina, and Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A hurricane watch was in effect for Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to South Santee River, South Carolina, and a storm surge watch was in effect for Edisto Beach, South Carolina, to South Santee River and north of Duck, North Carolina to the North Carolina-Virginia border.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned those under evacuation orders that time was running out and urged the state to prepare for the powerful storm.

"North Carolina, my message is clear: disaster is at the doorstep and it's coming in," he said at a news conference Wednesday morning. "If you're on the coast, there's still time to get out safely. No possession is worth your life."

He warned North Carolinians to plan to be without power for days and "understand the rain may as for days and not hours."

"The National Weather Service has just said it will be unbelievably damaging and they can't emphasize that enough," he added.