Hurricane Ian strengthened as it barreled towards South Carolina's coast Friday after pounding parts of Florida, where it left at least a dozen people dead, knocked out power for millions and devastated communities across the state.
At least 12 people had been confirmed dead in the storm as of late Thursday, with seven of them in Charlotte County, near where Ian made landfall on Florida's southwest coast Wednesday afternoon as a major Category 4 hurricane.
Speaking after a briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, President Joe Biden warned Thursday night that Ian could be responsible for “substantial loss of life” and end up being the deadliest storm in Florida's history.
“I spoke with the commissioners, and they are worried,” Biden said.
More than 2.2 million energy customers across Florida were still without power as of early Friday morning, with more than 400,000 customers in Lee County alone left in the dark.
Striking videos and photos emerging from Florida have captured the level of devastation across the state, with some footage showing heroic rescues of people stranded in submerged cars and wading into floodwaters, while others portray the destruction left in Ian's wake.
Taking aim at South CarolinaIan barreled towards South Carolina's coast Friday morning, with the storm expected to make landfall later in the day.
The hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday, but strengthened again into a hurricane, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of early Friday, the storm was about 145 miles south-southeast of the South Carolina's port city of Charleston and was moving northeast at 9 mph, the hurricane center said. While Ian is expected to hit the coast of South Carolina later in the day, it isn't clear when and where exactly it will make landfall.
The NHC has warned of the possibility of "life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions" along the Carolina coast. Flooding rains are also likely across the Carolinas and southwestern Virginia, it said.
The center of the storm is expected to move further inland across the Carolinas tonight and Saturday, the NHC said.
In Cuba, residents continue to grapple with the aftermath of the storm, that knocked out power across the country in sweeping outages.
At least two hurricane-related deaths were reported in the island nation as of earlier this week. One woman died after a wall fell on her, while another was killed by a collapsed roof. Meanwhile, cleanup efforts are still underway in hard-hit parts of the country.