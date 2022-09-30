Hurricane Ian strengthened as it barreled towards South Carolina's coast Friday after pounding parts of Florida, where it left at least a dozen people dead, knocked out power for millions and devastated communities across the state.

At least 12 people had been confirmed dead in the storm as of late Thursday, with seven of them in Charlotte County, near where Ian made landfall on Florida's southwest coast Wednesday afternoon as a major Category 4 hurricane.

Speaking after a briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials, President Joe Biden warned Thursday night that Ian could be responsible for “substantial loss of life” and end up being the deadliest storm in Florida's history.

“I spoke with the commissioners, and they are worried,” Biden said.