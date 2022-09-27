Hurricane Ian reignites panic for Florida's strapped insurance market

Hurricane Ian is speeding toward the Gulf Coast of Florida at a perilous time for property owners in the state, who have been weathering an insurance crisis that the Category 3 storm could now exacerbate.

Numerous insurance companies in Florida have closed their doors in recent years in a slow-moving collapse for the industry, forcing rates to spike and property owners to turn to the state-owned insurer of last resort.

“Florida’s property insurance market was the most volatile in the U.S. before Hurricane Ian formed and will most likely become even more unstable in the wake of the storm,” said Mark Friedlander, a director at Insurance Information Institute in Florida.

Flaws in laws and regulations allowed insurers to be overrun by claims or operate with little financial responsibility and oversight. These issues have created problems in the market that have shepherded many insurers toward closure or left them on precarious financial footing.

A dozen insurance companies operating in Florida have gone out of business since January 2020. Six were deemed insolvent this year. Most recently, a court found that FedNat Insurance Co. would need to be liquidated because of ongoing financial troubles, leaving 56,000 policies canceled.

Nearly 30 Florida insurance companies are on the state regulator’s “Watch List” due to financial instability, and a major storm could put them in a further tenuous position and make it harder for people to insure their homes and collect on claims.

While Florida has missed a direct hit from a hurricane as the crisis gathered steam in recent years, more than 1 million homes on the Florida Gulf Coast are now endangered by Hurricane Ian, with a potential reconstruction cost value of more than $258 billion, according to National Hurricane Center data analyzed by CoreLogic, a company specializing in property information and analysis.

The insurance crisis is largely the result of countless roofing scams in which contractors and attorneys file numerous fraudulent damage claims on behalf of homeowners and force insurance companies to settle, NBC News previously reported. The mess was furthered by a series of loopholes in state law and a string of court decisions that allowed them to proliferate, insurers and government officials say.