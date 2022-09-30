Hurricane Ian wrecked a mobile home park, but spared another across the street

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was a tale of two mobile home parks Friday, just 200 yards apart.

On one side of Ortiz Avenue in this storm-ravaged city, residents of the Lazy J Mobile Home & RV Park returned to find that the trailers that are their homes had largely survived the wrath of Hurricane Ian, which killed more than a dozen people in Florida before leaving the state and barreling toward the Carolinas on Friday.

A few of the more than 150 or so trailers appeared to have some minor flooding and wind damage, but on the surface they looked mostly untouched.

The scene was far different on the other side of Ortiz Avenue, where residents of the Poinsettia Mobile Home Park were trying to salvage what they could from the wreckage left by a monstrous-but-fickle storm that rampaged through Fort Myers on Wednesday.

Many of them were retirees like 74-year-old Ken Williams, who moved from Wisconsin to spend his golden years soaking up the Florida sunshine in this park, which has more than 300 homes.

The trailer that Williams had moved into last year looked like it had been pried open with a can opener. The roof was completely torn off and he'd been without electricity for two days, like the more than 1.8 million other Floridians as of Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

His insurance company has been completely unreachable, Williams said.

“This is devastating,” Williams said.

Ken and Barbara Williams outside their home in the Poinsettia Mobile Home Park. Tina Russell for NBC News

Fred Newhall, 87, said he had an epiphany as he sat in his wrecked mobile home eating Spam and cold beans. It was time, he said, to say goodbye to Florida and move in with his kids in New Hampshire.

“I’m getting too old to take care of this place and to be living by myself,” Newhall said. “There’s no sense in ever going through this again.”

His trailer, which Newhall bought in 1994, was bent so severely by the fury of the storm that he could no longer get the front door and the main window open.