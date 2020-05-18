Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A week after a Colorado mom of two vanished on Mother's Day, her husband took to Facebook to say he would do "whatever it takes" to bring her back.

"We love you, we need you, your girls need you," Barry Morphew told his wife Suzanne in the video posted Sunday.

"If anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Morphew said "No questions asked — however much they want — I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you, I want you back so bad."

Morphew of Maysville, Colorado, went for a bike ride on May 10 and never came back, her family told the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office.

The office said in a statement Sunday that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were helping to search for Morphew.

Members of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team also searched bodies of water in the area. The Chaffee County Sheriff's office said Friday that one of Morphew's personal items had been recovered, but didn't specify what it was.

The sheriff's office asked Chaffee County residents to keep all video footage from home security cameras. “One of the most helpful ways the community can aid in the search of Suzanne Morphew is by preserving these recordings,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze.

Suzanne’s nephew, Trevor Noel told Dateline last week that people could help in the search for Morphew by “pounding the keyboard.” The family has set up a Find Suzanne Morphew Facebook page, tip line and a GoFundMe, which has raised nearly $30,000.

“Everyone involved in this search, we just want her back so bad,” Noel said. “We want her back because she is just such a bright light in all of our lives.”

Barry Morphew initially offered a 100,000 reward for his wife's safe return, but the reward amount has since been doubled to $200,000.