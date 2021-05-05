Husband of Colorado woman, missing for nearly a year, arrested on murder charge

The husband of a Colorado woman missing for nearly a year has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Chaffee County sheriff.

Barry Morphew was arrested without incident Wednesday morning, Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said at a news conference Wednesday.

"Today is not the day for celebration, nor does it mark the end of this investigation. Rather, it is the next step in this very difficult and very important journey as we seek justice for Suzanne and her family," Spezze said.

Suzanne Morphew was last seen on May 10, 2020, which was Mother's Day. The married mother of two daughters went on a bike ride near County Road 225 and West Highway 50 in Maysville, about 100 miles west of Colorado Springs, and hasn't been seen since.

Suzanne Morphew. via GoFundMe

Spezze said the FBI and Colorado Bureau of Investigation assisted in the investigation leading to the arrest.

Linda Stanley, district attorney for the 11th Judicial District, at the news conference said the investigation is ongoing and that Suzanne Morphew's body had not been found.

Stanley cautioned that Barry Morphew is "presumed innocent until proven guilty."

"Today is a good day for Suzanne," Stanley said. "As far as I am concerned, today is all about Suzanne, and it's about her family, and it's about all the individuals that knew her and loved her and cared about her."

A week after Suzanne Morphew's disappearance, Barry Morphew said in a video, "We love you, we need you, your girls need you."

"If anyone is out there that can hear this that has you, please, we’ll do whatever it takes to bring you back," Barry Morphew added. "No questions asked — however much they want — I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you, I want you back so bad."

Barry Morphew is currently at the Chaffee County Detention Facility and will appear in court Thursday morning for a bond hearing.