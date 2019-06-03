Breaking News Emails
A Connecticut judge on Monday denied requests for reduced bonds for the estranged husband of a missing woman and his girlfriend, who are charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.
Fotis Dulos, 51, and Michelle Troconis, 44, appeared in court for the first time since their Saturday arrests. Both of their lawyers argued that neither had prior convictions and asked for their $500,000 bonds to be reduced substantially.
But a prosecutor with the state asked the judge not to reduce the bail amounts due to the severity of the charges, and because the couple would likely face more charges, as indicated in a warrant.
The judge, who said she reviewed the warrant, denied the reduced bails, and ordered that if either Dulos or Troconis are released on bail, they must turn over their passports and agree to GPS monitoring.
Dulos' wife, Jennifer Dulos, 50, was reported missing on May 24, according to the New Canaan Police Department. She had filed for divorce from Fotis Dulos in June 2017 after about 13 years of marriage, and the two were involved in an ongoing and contentious custody battle over their five kids, ages 8 to 13.
Shortly after filing for divorce, Jennifer accused her husband of exhibiting “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior” as she tried to gain custody of the children.
“I am afraid of my husband. I know that filing for divorce, and filing this motion will enrage him. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way,” Jennifer wrote in her application for custody, in which she alleged Fotis had purchased a gun.
“He has the attitude that he must always win at all costs. He is dangerous and ruthless when he believes he has been wronged. During our marriage, he told me about sickening revenge fantasies and plans to cause physical harm to others who have wronged him,” Jennifer wrote.
She said her husband had threatened to take the children to Greece, and “disappear,” and she was also concerned he would take the kids away to Argentina, where his girlfriend of a year had connections. The girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter were living with Fotis in the home the couple had once shared with their kids, Jennifer wrote.
Fotis filed an objection to his wife's request for custody and denied most of her allegations. He said he had purchased a gun "in case he needed to protect his family." He said he had never become volatile with his wife, but accused her of yelling at him and "calling him names" in front of guests in June 2017.
The judge denied Jennifer's request, and the couple had joint custody of the kids. Fotis said in a court filing Tuesday that his mother-in-law, Gloria Farber, 85, had the children in a New York City apartment under armed guard.
Farber on Wednesday filed a motion requesting the financial records of Fotis Dulos' real estate development business, the Fore Group. She had claimed in 2018 that Fotis owed her and her late husband $1 million after he had failed to repay the total of the $1.5 million they started loaning him for his business in 2004.
New Canaan Police said in a statement Sunday that Jennifer still hadn't been located. She was last seen driving a 2017 black Chevrolet Suburban, which police found shortly after they began their search.
On Sunday, a spokesperson for Jennifer Dulos' family said, "We have no comment at this time. Just urging people to please respect the privacy of Jennifer’s family and friends. Thank you."
Dulos' attorney, Eugene Riccio, said in court that he wasn't sure if his client was going to post bond on Monday, but Dulos interrupted him, saying "yes, yes," before writing something down on a piece of paper to show Riccio. Troconis' lawyer said she would likely post bond Monday.