Husband of reporter killed in Louisiana plane crash: 'I'll always love her'

The husband of Carley McCord, a sports journalist who was among the five who died in a Louisiana plane crash, will always love the woman he fell for within just months of dating.
Steven Ensminger Jr. described his wife as a completely stunning woman, someone whose passion for work and others made her a one of a kind person. McCord, 30, sent her husband a message the morning of the crash, telling him that she loved him.
He messages her back every day, Ensminger told NBC News Thursday.
"Words can’t describe the kind of person she is. There’s so many, I can’t even begin to tell you how much of a special person she was," he said. "How much she cared about other people, how much she wanted me to care about other people."
McCord was on a small eight-passenger plane that went down after taking off from Lafayette Regional Airport on Saturday. She was on her way to attend the Peach Bowl college football semifinal between The University of Oklahoma and Louisiana State University.
Her father-in-law, LSU offensive coordinator Steven Ensminger Sr., coached through tears during the match.
"I could see Carley telling him, ‘go coach, get out there,'" her husband told NBC News. "Because she loved him, they would bicker back and forth. I could see her just being with him."
Ensminger said that his father was one of the interviews his wife always wanted, but wouldn't ask for.
McCord was a sports reporter for NBC New Orleans affiliate WDSU. The Louisiana native previously worked as a digital media reporter for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the in-game host for the New Orleans Pelicans and the New Orleans Saints.
In addition to her work in sports, McCord was also an online teacher for children in China who were learning English.
She wanted to be the best at every job she took on, her husband said.
"She would keep in touch, she had a relationship with those kids," he said. "Because she cared, she cared so much. She was just one of the most caring people I ever will meet."
The couple met while she worked at a radio station where Ensminger's sister worked, and within a few months he knew she was the woman he wanted to marry. He recalled how he was drawn to her competitive nature, her love of sports and how easy she was to talk to, even from their first date.
"She was the greatest. And that’s why it didn’t take me long to propose," Ensminger said. "I knew it, I loved her. I’ll always love her."